Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo

Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo



The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate officers of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over alleged killing of five Nigerians at ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineReps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in OyoThe House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate officers of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over alleged killing of five Nigerians at ...



News Credibility Score: 99%