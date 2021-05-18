Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge

|
Political Jobbers Behind Misinformation On Our Congresses, Convention - APC - Leadership,
1 day ago
|
2
|
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times,
13 hours ago
|
3
|
Governors to meet Wednesday over financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary - The Cable,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
|
5
|
Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Singer, Timaya and Dunni, throw their daughter, Maya, a party as she turned one (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
The story is false: Reno Omokri finally reacts to claims that he abandoned wife in America for baby mama in UK - Legit,
6 hours ago