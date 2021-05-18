Renewable energy: SON launches standards for solar components

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
3
|
Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
NCC resolves 2,995 telecom consumer complaints in Q1 2021 - Tech Economy,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
NDLEA seizes drug-laced cakes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Guardian,
24 hours ago
|
9
|
Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge - Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June - The Cable,
18 hours ago