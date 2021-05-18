Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Germany To Return All Nigerian Artefacts By 2022
Channels Television  - Germany has agreed to return all Nigeria’s stolen artefacts by 2021. The artefacts are those taken from the Benin Royal Court following the British incursion in 1849. This was announced on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

4 hours ago
