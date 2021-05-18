Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari

Boko Haram has taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari: Boko Haram took advantage of COVID to push back into Nigeria The Cable:
Buhari: Boko Haram took advantage of COVID to push back into Nigeria
Boko Haram taking advantage of COVID-19 to re-infiltrate Nigeria, says Buhari The Nation:
Boko Haram taking advantage of COVID-19 to re-infiltrate Nigeria, says Buhari
Boko Haram took advantage of COVID to push back into Nigeria, says President Buhari Within Nigeria:
Boko Haram took advantage of COVID to push back into Nigeria, says President Buhari
Buhari: Boko Haram took advantage of COVID-19 to push back into Nigeria Affairs TV:
Buhari: Boko Haram took advantage of COVID-19 to push back into Nigeria
Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 to push back into Nigeria, launch raids in Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic, says Buhari Global Upfront:
Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 to push back into Nigeria, launch raids in Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic, says Buhari
Boko Haram Have Taken Advantage Of The Pandemic To Push Into My Country – Buhari Anaedo Online:
Boko Haram Have Taken Advantage Of The Pandemic To Push Into My Country – Buhari


   More Picks
1 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Strike: Armed thugs attack NLC procession in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
4 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
6 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
7 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 The story is false: Reno Omokri finally reacts to claims that he abandoned wife in America for baby mama in UK - Legit, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info