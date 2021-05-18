Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari

Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari



Boko Haram has taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has said. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBoko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― BuhariBoko Haram has taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.



News Credibility Score: 99%