Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June
The Cable  - Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum resources, says the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will not go beyond June.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Timipre Sylva hints on date for passing of PIB by National Assembly Daily Post:
Timipre Sylva hints on date for passing of PIB by National Assembly
PIB: We are fully on course – Sylva Daily Nigerian:
PIB: We are fully on course – Sylva
PIB: We are fully on course – Sylva News Diary Online:
PIB: We are fully on course – Sylva
PIB passage will not go beyond June - Sylva The News Guru:
PIB passage will not go beyond June - Sylva
PIB: We are fully on course – Sylva — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
PIB: We are fully on course – Sylva — NEWSVERGE
PIB: We Are Fully on Course – Sylva The New Diplomat:
PIB: We Are Fully on Course – Sylva


   More Picks
1 Political Jobbers Behind Misinformation On Our Congresses, Convention - APC - Leadership, 1 day ago
2 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 13 hours ago
3 Governors to meet Wednesday over financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
6 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 20 hours ago
7 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
9 Singer, Timaya and Dunni, throw their daughter, Maya, a party as she turned one (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 The story is false: Reno Omokri finally reacts to claims that he abandoned wife in America for baby mama in UK - Legit, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info