Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov El-Rufai vows to dismiss all Kaduna workers including nurses and lecturers who join NLC protest, describes the labor leaders as bandits
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Nasir El-Rufai has vowed to dismiss all the nurses and lecturers and other state workers who have so far participated in the ongoing protest by the National Labour Congress, NLC, in the s

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strike: Kaduna govt ‘ll not change position — El-Rufai Vanguard News:
Strike: Kaduna govt ‘ll not change position — El-Rufai
Kaduna: Nothing will change - El-Rufai dismisses NLC strike Daily Post:
Kaduna: Nothing will change - El-Rufai dismisses NLC strike
Kaduna strike: Negotiate with labour, APC governors advise el-Rufai The Cable:
Kaduna strike: Negotiate with labour, APC governors advise el-Rufai
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll Not Change Position – El-Rufai Independent:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll Not Change Position – El-Rufai
Labour strike in Kaduna: PGF wants el- Rufai, NLC to sheath swords, return to negotiating table Point Blank News:
Labour strike in Kaduna: PGF wants el- Rufai, NLC to sheath swords, return to negotiating table
NLC strike: Kaduna Govt. will not change position – El-Rufai National Accord:
NLC strike: Kaduna Govt. will not change position – El-Rufai
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai News Verge:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai Sundiata Post:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai
Strike: Kaduna Govt ‘ll Not Change Position — El-Rufai The Street Journal:
Strike: Kaduna Govt ‘ll Not Change Position — El-Rufai
Kaduna State Government vows to dismiss workers who join NLC protest News Wire NGR:
Kaduna State Government vows to dismiss workers who join NLC protest
Gov El-Rufai vows to dismiss every worker who joined the protest, calls them bandits Lailas News:
Gov El-Rufai vows to dismiss every worker who joined the protest, calls them bandits
El-Rufai roars again: We’ll dismiss Nurses below GL 14 that joined strike; arrest, prosecute NLC President, Wabba The News Guru:
El-Rufai roars again: We’ll dismiss Nurses below GL 14 that joined strike; arrest, prosecute NLC President, Wabba
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai Prompt News:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai
Kaduna strike: Negotiate with labour, APC governors advise el-Rufai Nigerian Eye:
Kaduna strike: Negotiate with labour, APC governors advise el-Rufai
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai News Diary Online:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai
El-Rufai vows to dismiss all Kaduna workers who join NLC protest Daily Nigerian:
El-Rufai vows to dismiss all Kaduna workers who join NLC protest
Kaduna: Nothing will change – El-Rufai dismisses NLC strike See Naija:
Kaduna: Nothing will change – El-Rufai dismisses NLC strike
APC governors advise El-Rufai on Kaduna strike, ask him to negotiate with labour Within Nigeria:
APC governors advise El-Rufai on Kaduna strike, ask him to negotiate with labour


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 5 hours ago
9 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info