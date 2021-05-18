Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gov El-Rufai vows to dismiss all Kaduna workers including nurses and lecturers who join NLC protest, describes the labor leaders as bandits
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Nasir El-Rufai has vowed to dismiss all the nurses and lecturers and other state workers who have so far participated in the ongoing protest by the National Labour Congress, NLC, in the s
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Strike: Kaduna govt ‘ll not change position — El-Rufai
Daily Post:
Kaduna: Nothing will change - El-Rufai dismisses NLC strike
The Cable:
Kaduna strike: Negotiate with labour, APC governors advise el-Rufai
Independent:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll Not Change Position – El-Rufai
Point Blank News:
Labour strike in Kaduna: PGF wants el- Rufai, NLC to sheath swords, return to negotiating table
National Accord:
NLC strike: Kaduna Govt. will not change position – El-Rufai
News Verge:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai
Sundiata Post:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai
The Street Journal:
Strike: Kaduna Govt ‘ll Not Change Position — El-Rufai
News Wire NGR:
Kaduna State Government vows to dismiss workers who join NLC protest
Lailas News:
Gov El-Rufai vows to dismiss every worker who joined the protest, calls them bandits
The News Guru:
El-Rufai roars again: We’ll dismiss Nurses below GL 14 that joined strike; arrest, prosecute NLC President, Wabba
Prompt News:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai
Nigerian Eye:
Kaduna strike: Negotiate with labour, APC governors advise el-Rufai
News Diary Online:
Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai
Daily Nigerian:
El-Rufai vows to dismiss all Kaduna workers who join NLC protest
See Naija:
Kaduna: Nothing will change – El-Rufai dismisses NLC strike
Within Nigeria:
APC governors advise El-Rufai on Kaduna strike, ask him to negotiate with labour
More Picks
1
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
4
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
5
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
3 hours ago
6
Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
9
Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...