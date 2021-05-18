Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insecurity: Nigeria, France should deepen anti-terror cooperation ― Buhari
News photo Vanguard News  - By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the deepening of anti-terror cooperation between Nigeria and France in order to overcome the scourge of insecurity.

