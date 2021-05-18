Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


12,000 Farmers to Benefit, as CBN Unveils Rice Pyramid Project in Ekiti
News photo This Day  - Fayemi, Akeredolu, Bagudu, others back vision By Victor Ogunje No fewer than 12,000 farmers are to benefit from the Rice Pyramid Programme in Ekiti State, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesd…

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN unveils rice pyramid programme in Ekiti State The Guardian:
CBN unveils rice pyramid programme in Ekiti State
Emefiele unveils South-West’s first rice pyramid in Ekiti Nigerian Tribune:
Emefiele unveils South-West’s first rice pyramid in Ekiti
Emefiele foresees production boost with Ekiti rice pyramid The Punch:
Emefiele foresees production boost with Ekiti rice pyramid
Six Governors Storm Ekiti As CBN Unveils Rice Pyramid Initiative Independent:
Six Governors Storm Ekiti As CBN Unveils Rice Pyramid Initiative
Emefiele Predicts Production Growth With Ekiti Rice Pyramid Biz Watch Nigeria:
Emefiele Predicts Production Growth With Ekiti Rice Pyramid
12,000 Farmers to Benefit, as CBN Unveils Rice Pyramid Project in Ekiti Affairs TV:
12,000 Farmers to Benefit, as CBN Unveils Rice Pyramid Project in Ekiti
Emefiele Foresees Production Boost With Ekiti Rice Pyramid Infotrust News:
Emefiele Foresees Production Boost With Ekiti Rice Pyramid


   More Picks
1 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 18 hours ago
2 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal - Complete Sports, 1 day ago
5 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 El-rufai declares Ayuba Wabba, other NLC members wanted in Kaduna over alleged economic sabotage - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 The story is false: Reno Omokri finally reacts to claims that he abandoned wife in America for baby mama in UK - Legit, 1 day ago
8 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
9 Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June - The Cable, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info