Governor Okowa announces full autonomy for delta judiciary
AIT  - As the on-going strike embarked upon by the judicial staff union of Nigeria (JUSUN) enters its sixth week, delta state governor senator ifeanyi okowa has announced the commencement of full autonomy for delta state judiciary.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

