Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former governor of the lmo State Rochas Okorocha has denied giving the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) N500 million when he was in government.
The Nation  - Former governor of the lmo State Rochas Okorocha has denied giving the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) N500 million when he was in government.

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafra Agitation: I did not give IPOB N500 million — Okorocha Vanguard News:
Biafra Agitation: I did not give IPOB N500 million — Okorocha
Okorocha denies giving IPOB N500m Daily Times:
Okorocha denies giving IPOB N500m
Biafra Agitation: I Did Not Give IPOB N500 Million — Okorocha The Street Journal:
Biafra Agitation: I Did Not Give IPOB N500 Million — Okorocha
Biafra Agitation: I Did Not Give IPOB N500 Million - Okorocha The Nigeria Lawyer:
Biafra Agitation: I Did Not Give IPOB N500 Million - Okorocha
I Did Not Give IPOB N500million - Okorocha Global Village Extra:
I Did Not Give IPOB N500million - Okorocha
Okorocha Opens Up On Allegations of Giving IPOB N500m Tori News:
Okorocha Opens Up On Allegations of Giving IPOB N500m


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 14 hours ago
2 Governors to meet Wednesday over financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary - The Cable, 22 hours ago
3 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
4 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
6 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Singer, Timaya and Dunni, throw their daughter, Maya, a party as she turned one (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 6 hours ago
10 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info