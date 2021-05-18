Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Great news as Nigerian governor announces full autonomy for state judiciary
Legit
- By the implementation of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday, May 18, Delta state judiciary now has full powers to operative as an independent arm of government.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Okowa announces full autonomy for Delta judiciary, dissolves cabinet
The Guardian:
Delta State grants judiciary autonomy
Nigerian Tribune:
Okowa announces full autonomy for Delta judiciary
The Cable:
Okowa announces full autonomy for Delta judiciary
AIT:
Governor Okowa announces full autonomy for delta judiciary
The Sun:
Okowa announces full autonomy for Delta judiciary
Premium Times:
Okowa announces full autonomy for Delta judiciary
Independent:
Delta Ready For Full Judiciary Autonomy –Okowa
Ripples Nigeria:
Gov Okowa grants autonomy to judiciary in Delta
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Okowa Announces Full Autonomy For Delta Judiciary
Prompt News:
Delta ready for full judiciary autonomy –Okowa
Pulse Nigeria:
Governor Okowa announces full autonomy for Delta judiciary
1st for Credible News:
Okowa: Delta Gov reveals readiness to implement full judiciary autonomy
Salone:
UPDATE – JUSUN Strike: Governor Grants Full Autonomy To The Judiciary
Within Nigeria:
Okowa announces full autonomy for Delta judiciary
Gist 36:
Governor Grants Full Autonomy To The Judiciary
Online Nigeria:
JUSUN Strike: Governor Grants Full Autonomy To The Judiciary
Tori News:
JUSUN Strike: Governor Grants Full Autonomy To The Judiciary
More Picks
1
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
9
Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi -
The Will,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...