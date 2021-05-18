Post News
News at a Glance
Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers
Vanguard News
- House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the alleged shooting and killing of 5 indigene....
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo
Daily Post:
Reps move to investigate customs shooting, killing of five in Oyo
Premium Times:
Reps to probe alleged killing of five by Customs officers
Independent:
Reps To Investigate Killing Of Villagers By Customs In Oyo
Nigerian Observer:
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men
News Diary Online:
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men
Prompt News:
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men
Pulse Nigeria:
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men
The Street Journal:
Oyo: Reps Probe Alleged Killing Of 5 Iseyin LGA’s Indigenes By Customs Officers
Maritime First Newspaper:
ISEYIN 5: Reps to probe killings, as customs says it only killed 3 Smugglers
Inside Oyo:
Iseyin Killing: Makinde To Compensate Families Of Victims With N1M Each
More Picks
1
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion -
Daily Times,
17 hours ago
2
Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
4
NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
5
Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
6
Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others -
Independent,
1 day ago
7
Governors’ Forum calls for calm in Kaduna as face-off between NLC, State continues -
TVC News,
24 hours ago
8
Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
10
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
