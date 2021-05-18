Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers
Vanguard News  - House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the alleged shooting and killing of 5 indigene....

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo Nigerian Tribune:
Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo
Reps move to investigate customs shooting, killing of five in Oyo Daily Post:
Reps move to investigate customs shooting, killing of five in Oyo
Reps to probe alleged killing of five by Customs officers Premium Times:
Reps to probe alleged killing of five by Customs officers
Reps To Investigate Killing Of Villagers By Customs In Oyo Independent:
Reps To Investigate Killing Of Villagers By Customs In Oyo
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men Nigerian Observer:
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men News Diary Online:
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men Prompt News:
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men Pulse Nigeria:
Reps to probe killing of 5 Iseyin indigenes by customs men
Oyo: Reps Probe Alleged Killing Of 5 Iseyin LGA’s Indigenes By Customs Officers The Street Journal:
Oyo: Reps Probe Alleged Killing Of 5 Iseyin LGA’s Indigenes By Customs Officers
ISEYIN 5: Reps to probe killings, as customs says it only killed 3 Smugglers Maritime First Newspaper:
ISEYIN 5: Reps to probe killings, as customs says it only killed 3 Smugglers
Iseyin Killing: Makinde To Compensate Families Of Victims With N1M Each Inside Oyo:
Iseyin Killing: Makinde To Compensate Families Of Victims With N1M Each


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
2 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 9 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 1 day ago
7 Governors’ Forum calls for calm in Kaduna as face-off between NLC, State continues - TVC News, 24 hours ago
8 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
10 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info