'Lawan's anti-restructuring comment, his opinion not that of Senate'
News photo The Guardian  - The anti-restructuring comment made by the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan was his personal stance and not an indication of the Senate's position, the Senator representing Oyo North in the Senate Senator Abdulfatah Buhari, has said.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

