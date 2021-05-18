Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A former Nigerian soldier, Adebisi Jamiu, and 33 others have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissioner EFCC in Osogbo, the Osun State capital for alleged intern

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC arrests ex-soldier, 33 others, for alleged fraud Arrest Vanguard News:
EFCC arrests ex-soldier, 33 others, for alleged fraud Arrest
Suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ protest, block roads in Osun There is palpable fear in Osogbo capital of Osun State as some suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ stormed the streets to protest against alleged arrest by EFCC. @ ... The Nation:
Suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ protest, block roads in Osun There is palpable fear in Osogbo capital of Osun State as some suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ stormed the streets to protest against alleged arrest by EFCC. @ ...
Former soldier, 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud – EFCC Premium Times:
Former soldier, 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud – EFCC
EFCC arrests ex-soldier, 33 other suspected internet fraudsters in Osun Ripples Nigeria:
EFCC arrests ex-soldier, 33 other suspected internet fraudsters in Osun
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun My Celebrity & I:
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun
Protests In Osogbo Over Arrest Of Suspected Fraudsters By EFCC The Street Journal:
Protests In Osogbo Over Arrest Of Suspected Fraudsters By EFCC
EFCC arrests 7 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt PM News:
EFCC arrests 7 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt
EFCC arrests runaway soldier, 33 others for internet fraud in Osun Within Nigeria:
EFCC arrests runaway soldier, 33 others for internet fraud in Osun
EFCC Arrests Runaway Soldier, 33 Others For Cyber Crime In Osun Tori News:
EFCC Arrests Runaway Soldier, 33 Others For Cyber Crime In Osun


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
2 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 9 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 1 day ago
7 Governors’ Forum calls for calm in Kaduna as face-off between NLC, State continues - TVC News, 24 hours ago
8 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
10 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info