El-Rufai's Arrogance May Push Us To Shut Down Nigeria— Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers' Union









The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to shut down Nigeria over the attack on peaceful protesters in Kaduna State.

NUPENG also described El- ... Sahara Reporters - Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-RufaiThe Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to shut down Nigeria over the attack on peaceful protesters in Kaduna State.NUPENG also described El- ...



News Credibility Score: 99%