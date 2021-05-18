Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai's Arrogance May Push Us To Shut Down Nigeria— Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers' Union
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai




The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to shut down Nigeria over the attack on peaceful protesters in Kaduna State.
NUPENG also described El- ...

11 hours ago
