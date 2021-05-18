Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG intervenes in NLC faceoff against Kaduna Governor El-Rufai
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - FG says both parties should give peace a chance through dialogue.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna Government face-off The Guardian:
FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna Government face-off
FG intervenes in Kaduna govt, labour dispute Ripples Nigeria:
FG intervenes in Kaduna govt, labour dispute
Strike: FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna face-off The Eagle Online:
Strike: FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna face-off
FG Intervenes In Labour /Kaduna Government Face-Off The Street Journal:
FG Intervenes In Labour /Kaduna Government Face-Off
Strike: FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna Govt. face-off Prompt News:
Strike: FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna Govt. face-off
Strike: FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna Govt. face-off News Diary Online:
Strike: FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna Govt. face-off
FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna Government face-off Republican Nigeria:
FG intervenes in Labour /Kaduna Government face-off


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
2 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 12 hours ago
4 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
5 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
7 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info