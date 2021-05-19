Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ayuba Wabba vs El-Rufai: Buhari govt intervenes in Kaduna, Labour strike crisis
Daily Post  - The Federal Government has waded into the ongoing strike and picketing in Kaduna State by the organised labour.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NLC vs Kaduna govt: El-Rufai vows to deal with Ayuba Wabba, other labour leaders Legit:
NLC vs Kaduna govt: El-Rufai vows to deal with Ayuba Wabba, other labour leaders
By the time I deal with Wabba, others they will never return to Kaduna again ― el-Rufai Nigerian Tribune:
By the time I deal with Wabba, others they will never return to Kaduna again ― el-Rufai
“I’m In Kaduna, Come And Arrest Me”- Wabba Dares El-rufai Naija Loaded:
“I’m In Kaduna, Come And Arrest Me”- Wabba Dares El-rufai
Wabba Tells El-Rufai: Come And Arrest Me Hope for Nigeria:
Wabba Tells El-Rufai: Come And Arrest Me
I’m Waiting For Your Arrest, Wabba Dares El-Rufai The Street Journal:
I’m Waiting For Your Arrest, Wabba Dares El-Rufai
Ayuba Wabba vs El-Rufai: Buhari govt intervenes in Kaduna, Labour strike crisis Nigerian Eye:
Ayuba Wabba vs El-Rufai: Buhari govt intervenes in Kaduna, Labour strike crisis


   More Picks
1 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound - Not Just OK, 12 hours ago
7 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 9 hours ago
8 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi - The Will, 7 hours ago
10 Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info