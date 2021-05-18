Post News
News at a Glance
NUPENG plans nationwide strike over attack on NLC protesters in Kaduna
The Cable
- The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says it may embark on nationwide industrial action over the attack on members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protesting
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Kaduna protest: NUPENG threatens to shut down facilities nationwide
Vanguard News:
NUPENG threatens nationwide strike over attack on Labour leaders
Premium Times:
NUPENG threatens to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC protesters in Kaduna
Independent:
NUPENG To Halt Services Nationwide Over Attacks On NLC Protesters
TVC News:
NUPENG to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC protesters in Kaduna @NLCHQ_ABUJA @officialNUPENG9 @elrufai @GovKaduna @NNPCgroup @SenChrisNgige @fkeyamo
News Break:
Kaduna Crisis: NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Attack On NLC Members
Within Nigeria:
Kaduna: NUPENG threatens to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC
Dee Reporters:
Kaduna strike: We won’t hesitate to shut down facilities nationwide – NUPENG threatens
More Picks
1
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion -
Daily Times,
22 hours ago
2
Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
4
Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo -
Yaba Left Online,
17 hours ago
5
Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
7
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
