Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NUPENG plans nationwide strike over attack on NLC protesters in Kaduna
News photo The Cable  - The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says it may embark on nationwide industrial action over the attack on members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protesting

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna protest: NUPENG threatens to shut down facilities nationwide Nigerian Tribune:
Kaduna protest: NUPENG threatens to shut down facilities nationwide
NUPENG threatens nationwide strike over attack on Labour leaders Vanguard News:
NUPENG threatens nationwide strike over attack on Labour leaders
NUPENG threatens to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC protesters in Kaduna Premium Times:
NUPENG threatens to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC protesters in Kaduna
NUPENG To Halt Services Nationwide Over Attacks On NLC Protesters Independent:
NUPENG To Halt Services Nationwide Over Attacks On NLC Protesters
NUPENG to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC protesters in Kaduna @NLCHQ_ABUJA @officialNUPENG9 @elrufai @GovKaduna @NNPCgroup @SenChrisNgige @fkeyamo TVC News:
NUPENG to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC protesters in Kaduna @NLCHQ_ABUJA @officialNUPENG9 @elrufai @GovKaduna @NNPCgroup @SenChrisNgige @fkeyamo
Kaduna Crisis: NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Attack On NLC Members News Break:
Kaduna Crisis: NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Attack On NLC Members
Kaduna: NUPENG threatens to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC Within Nigeria:
Kaduna: NUPENG threatens to halt services nationwide over attacks on NLC
Kaduna strike: We won’t hesitate to shut down facilities nationwide – NUPENG threatens Dee Reporters:
Kaduna strike: We won’t hesitate to shut down facilities nationwide – NUPENG threatens


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
2 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 14 hours ago
4 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
5 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
7 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info