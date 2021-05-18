Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats
Vanguard News
- ABUJA---PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron of France has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that his country is willing to support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
France pledges full support to battle insecurity
Daily Post:
Insecurity: France agrees to support Nigeria
The Citizen:
France pledges to support Nigeria overcome security threats
The Street Journal:
Macron To Buhari: France ‘ll Support Nigeria With Everything To Overcome Security Threats
Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: France agrees to support Nigeria
Global Upfront:
France ready to support Nigeria “with everything” to overcome security threats, Macron to Buhari
Anaedo Online:
France President, Macron Promise to Back Nigeria Over Security Threats
Naija on Point:
France Pledges To Support Nigeria Fight Insecurity
Newzandar News:
France Pledges To Support Nigeria Fight Insecurity
Effiezy:
Insecurity: France agrees to support Nigeria
Gist 36:
France Promises To Support Nigeria
Tori News:
Insecurity: France Promises To Support Nigeria
More Picks
1
Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
2
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal -
Complete Sports,
1 day ago
5
Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
6
El-rufai declares Ayuba Wabba, other NLC members wanted in Kaduna over alleged economic sabotage -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
7
The story is false: Reno Omokri finally reacts to claims that he abandoned wife in America for baby mama in UK -
Legit,
1 day ago
8
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
9
Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
