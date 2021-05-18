Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
CBN Mulls 1m Hectares Of Rice Cultivation In 2021 – Emefiele
Independent
- The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, says the apex bank plans the cultivation of one million hectares of rice in the 2021 farming seasons, to boost food security.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Pulse Nigeria:
CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021
The News:
CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele
News Diary Online:
CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele
Daily Nigerian:
CBN targets 1million hectares for rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele
Global Village Extra:
CBN Mulls One Million Hectares Of Rice Cultivation In 2021
More Picks
1
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
3
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
4
Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...