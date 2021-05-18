Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN Mulls 1m Hectares Of Rice Cultivation In 2021 – Emefiele
News photo Independent  - The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, says the apex bank plans the cultivation of one million hectares of rice in the 2021 farming seasons, to boost food security.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021 Pulse Nigeria:
CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021
CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele The News:
CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele
CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele News Diary Online:
CBN mulls 1m hectares of rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele
CBN targets 1million hectares for rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele Daily Nigerian:
CBN targets 1million hectares for rice cultivation in 2021 – Emefiele
CBN Mulls One Million Hectares Of Rice Cultivation In 2021 Global Village Extra:
CBN Mulls One Million Hectares Of Rice Cultivation In 2021


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 21 hours ago
3 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info