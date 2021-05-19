Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Exclusive- NPFL Players To Prosecute Super Eagles July Friendly Game Against Mexico In Los Angeles
Republican Nigeria  - Players of the Nigeria Professional Football League have been handed a golden chance to stake a claim in the Super Eagles team as they will prosecute the friendly game against Mexico, Owngoalnigeria.com can exclusively reveal.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles To Play Mexico In Los Angeles on July 3 Leadership:
Super Eagles To Play Mexico In Los Angeles on July 3
NFF Confirms Super Eagles Vs Mexico Friendly Complete Sports:
NFF Confirms Super Eagles Vs Mexico Friendly
Nigeria to face Mexico in Los Angeles July 3 The Guardian:
Nigeria to face Mexico in Los Angeles July 3
Channels Television:
Super Eagles To Play Mexico On July 3 In Los Angeles
NFF confirms Mexico friendly for Super Eagles on July 4 The Cable:
NFF confirms Mexico friendly for Super Eagles on July 4
NFF confirms Mexico’s friendly match against Super Eagles Premium Times:
NFF confirms Mexico’s friendly match against Super Eagles
Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June Ripples Nigeria:
Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June
Exclusive- NPFL Players To Prosecute Super Eagles July Friendly Game Against Mexico In Los Angeles The Dabigal Blog:
Exclusive- NPFL Players To Prosecute Super Eagles July Friendly Game Against Mexico In Los Angeles
Super Eagles to play Mexico in Los Angeles July 3 Daily Nigerian:
Super Eagles to play Mexico in Los Angeles July 3
Nigeria to face Mexico in Los Angeles July 3 The News Guru:
Nigeria to face Mexico in Los Angeles July 3
Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in a friendly in July Pulse Nigeria:
Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in a friendly in July
Nigeria to play Mexico in Los Angeles July 3 Sundiata Post:
Nigeria to play Mexico in Los Angeles July 3
Nigeria to play Mexico in Los Angeles on July 3 Prompt News:
Nigeria to play Mexico in Los Angeles on July 3
Eagles Get July Date To Play Mexico In A Friendly The Will:
Eagles Get July Date To Play Mexico In A Friendly
National Daily:
Nigeria to face Mexico in Los Angeles July 3
Super Eagles to play Mexico on July 3 in Los Angeles - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Super Eagles to play Mexico on July 3 in Los Angeles - CoreTV News
Nigeria to play Mexico in July Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigeria to play Mexico in July


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 4 hours ago
3 Exclusive- NPFL Players To Prosecute Super Eagles July Friendly Game Against Mexico In Los Angeles - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 1 day ago
6 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info