Anambra explains deductions from workers’ salaries
News photo PM News  - The Anambra government on Tuesday said that the deductions being made from salaries of state workers are to stabilise the capital of Ndiolu Micro Finance Bank (NMFB) Limited.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

