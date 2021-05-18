Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anti-corruption War: EFCC Staff Take Fresh Oath of Allegiance (PHOTOS)
News Break  - As part of ongoing reform efforts to improve the efficient delivery of its mandate, officials of the EFCC took fresh official oaths.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: EFCC Staff Take Fresh Oath of Allegiance The Punch:
PHOTOS: EFCC Staff Take Fresh Oath of Allegiance
Anti-corruption war: EFCC staff take fresh oath of office Legit:
Anti-corruption war: EFCC staff take fresh oath of office
EFCC: Bawa Administer Fresh Oath of Allegiance on Staff Daily Times:
EFCC: Bawa Administer Fresh Oath of Allegiance on Staff
EFCC staff take fresh oath of allegiance News Diary Online:
EFCC staff take fresh oath of allegiance
EFCC staff take oath of allegiance The News:
EFCC staff take oath of allegiance
EFCC chairman, staff members take fresh oath of allegiance Daily Nigerian:
EFCC chairman, staff members take fresh oath of allegiance
EFCC boss Bawa, others take fresh oath of allegiance PM News:
EFCC boss Bawa, others take fresh oath of allegiance
PHOTOS: As part of ongoing reform efforts to improve delivery of mandate, EFCC staff take fresh oath of allegiance. News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: As part of ongoing reform efforts to improve delivery of mandate, EFCC staff take fresh oath of allegiance.


   More Picks
1 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 8 hours ago
9 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi - The Will, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info