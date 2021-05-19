Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1
News photo Daily Post  - Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, on Tuesday night made history following his side’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea. Chelsea defeated Leicester at Stamford Bridge, thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho. Iheanacho’s goal wasn’t enough ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Leicester City fans sing praises with Kelechi Iheanacho Yaba Left Online:
Leicester City fans sing praises with Kelechi Iheanacho's name
Kelechi Iheanacho makes EPL history that might never be broken Lailas News:
Kelechi Iheanacho makes EPL history that might never be broken
Iheanacho makes Premier League history with Leicester City strike vs Chelsea Within Nigeria:
Iheanacho makes Premier League history with Leicester City strike vs Chelsea
Chelsea vs Leicester City: Kelechi Iheanacho sets new Premier League record Edujandon:
Chelsea vs Leicester City: Kelechi Iheanacho sets new Premier League record
Chelsea Vs Leicester City: Premier League Preview Republican Nigeria:
Chelsea Vs Leicester City: Premier League Preview
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: Kelechi Iheanacho Makes EPL History Goal Ball Live:
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: Kelechi Iheanacho Makes EPL History


   More Picks
1 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Strike: Armed thugs attack NLC procession in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
4 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
7 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
8 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info