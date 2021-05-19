EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Strike: Armed thugs attack NLC procession in Kaduna - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
5
|
Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal - Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News,
14 hours ago