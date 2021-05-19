EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 Daily Post - Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, on Tuesday night made history following his side’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea. Chelsea defeated Leicester at Stamford Bridge, thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho. Iheanacho’s goal wasn’t enough ...



News Credibility Score: 99%