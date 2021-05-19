Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Tyson Fury set for Deontay Wilder trilogy fight in Las Vegas on July 24 with Anthony Joshua bout to be pushed to 'December'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Tyson Fury will reportedly fight Deontay Wilder on July 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua to be pushed back to December, according to promot
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Give Me $20m For Your Fight With Anthony Joshua To Happen, Wilder Tells Fury
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Anthony Joshua Will Fight Oleksandr Usyk In August, If Tyson Fury Can’t Resolve Issue With Deontay Wilder – Eddie Hearn
PM News:
Anthony Joshua reveals plan B if fight with Fury fails
Luci Post:
Tyson Fury set for Deontay Wilder trilogy fight in Las Vegas on July 24 with Anthony Joshua bout to be pushed to 'December'
Monte Oz Live:
Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Tyson Fury plunged into serious doubt as judge tells Gypsy King to fight Deontay Wilder
Africa News:
Fury ordered to fight Wilder raising doubts over Joshua bout
More Picks
1
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
9
Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi -
The Will,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...