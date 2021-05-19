Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Workers threatened to trigger a nationwide blackout by switching off national grid over Kaduna government and NLC dispute - Ngige
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Workers threatened to trigger a nationwide blackout by switching off national grid over Kaduna government and NLC dispute - Ngige

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ngige: Workers threatening to switch off national grid over Kaduna strike The Cable:
Ngige: Workers threatening to switch off national grid over Kaduna strike
Ngige: Workers threatening to switch off national grid over Kaduna strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today YNaija:
Ngige: Workers threatening to switch off national grid over Kaduna strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
Kaduna strike: Workers threaten to switch off national grid, says Ngige Within Nigeria:
Kaduna strike: Workers threaten to switch off national grid, says Ngige
Kaduna Labour Strike: Workers Have Threatened To Trigger A Nationwide Blackout By Switching Off National Grid Gist 36:
Kaduna Labour Strike: Workers Have Threatened To Trigger A Nationwide Blackout By Switching Off National Grid
Kaduna Labour Strike: Workers Have Threatened To Trigger A Nationwide Blackout By Switching Off National Grid - Ngige Alleges Tori News:
Kaduna Labour Strike: Workers Have Threatened To Trigger A Nationwide Blackout By Switching Off National Grid - Ngige Alleges


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 NCC resolves 2,995 telecom consumer complaints in Q1 2021 - Tech Economy, 1 day ago
8 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
10 'I have been through a lot' - Singer, Timaya hints at some of his challenges - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info