Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Workers threatened to trigger a nationwide blackout by switching off national grid over Kaduna government and NLC dispute - Ngige
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Workers threatened to trigger a nationwide blackout by switching off national grid over Kaduna government and NLC dispute - Ngige
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Ngige: Workers threatening to switch off national grid over Kaduna strike
YNaija:
Ngige: Workers threatening to switch off national grid over Kaduna strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
Within Nigeria:
Kaduna strike: Workers threaten to switch off national grid, says Ngige
Gist 36:
Kaduna Labour Strike: Workers Have Threatened To Trigger A Nationwide Blackout By Switching Off National Grid
Tori News:
Kaduna Labour Strike: Workers Have Threatened To Trigger A Nationwide Blackout By Switching Off National Grid - Ngige Alleges
