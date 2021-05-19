$700m looted funds returned in 4 yrs; Nigeria receives £4.2m recovered from UK —Malami Vanguard News - …How illicit finance flows out of Nigeria —Finance Minister By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Ikechukwu Nnochiri The Federal Government recovered $700 million looted funds in the last four years, even as it just received the £4.2 million taken from ...



News Credibility Score: 99%