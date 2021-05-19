Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions As Human Rights Activist, Ahmed Isah Slaps A Woman On Live Tv For Setting A Child’s Hair On Fire (Video)
News photo Naija Diary  - A video captured the moment Human rights activist and media personality, Ahmed Isah, popularly known as Ordinary President slapped a woman during

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Berekete host, Ordinary President apologises to for slapping woman during radio program The Nation:
Berekete host, Ordinary President apologises to for slapping woman during radio program
I Am Only Human- Ordinary President Begs For Forgiveness Independent:
I Am Only Human- Ordinary President Begs For Forgiveness
Ordinary President apologises for slapping a woman Lailas News:
Ordinary President apologises for slapping a woman
News Wire NGR:
'I'm ashamed of myself' - Brekete Family radio host apologizes for assaulting studio guest
Ordinary President, Ahmad Isah Apologizes For Slapping A Woman Who ‘Set Child On Fire Kanyi Daily:
Ordinary President, Ahmad Isah Apologizes For Slapping A Woman Who ‘Set Child On Fire'
Brekete family radio host, Ahmed Isah, apologises for ‘assaulting’ woman Effiezy:
Brekete family radio host, Ahmed Isah, apologises for ‘assaulting’ woman


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 5 hours ago
9 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info