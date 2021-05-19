Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A suspected internet fraudster identified as Friday Billions, has been decelared wanted by the police for alleged defilement of a 6-year-old in Delta state.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta Yaba Left Online:
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta Gidi Feed:
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta Within Nigeria:
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl in Delta Luci Post:
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl in Delta
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl in Delta Naija Parrot:
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl in Delta


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 21 hours ago
3 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info