Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC acts on Afegbua’s petition against Secondus, summons PDP chiefs over alleged N10bn fraud
Ripples Nigeria  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a petition of alleged N10 billion fraud, against the National Working Committee of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Uche Secondus. According to a ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Writes Secondus, Invites PDP National Officers For Investigation Naija Loaded:
EFCC Writes Secondus, Invites PDP National Officers For Investigation
Alleged fraud: EFCC writes Secondus, invites three National PDP officers for investigation TVC News:
Alleged fraud: EFCC writes Secondus, invites three National PDP officers for investigation
EFCC Invites PDP National Officers For Investigation Independent:
EFCC Invites PDP National Officers For Investigation
EFCC Writes Secondus, Invites PDP Members For Investigation Nigeria Breaking News:
EFCC Writes Secondus, Invites PDP Members For Investigation
Alleged N10bn Fraud: EFCC Begins Probe Of Secondus, Summons PDP The New Diplomat:
Alleged N10bn Fraud: EFCC Begins Probe Of Secondus, Summons PDP's Auditor, Others


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 21 hours ago
3 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info