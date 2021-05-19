Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Uzodimma assents to bill establishing Imo Security Organisation
Daily Times  - Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has signed two Executive Bills on security and land matters into law, as passed by the Imo House of Assembly. The first was a bill for a law to establish the Imo State Security Organisation to assist in maintaining law and ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

