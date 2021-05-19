Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov's aide, Abidemi Rufai allegedly pulled off the $350k COVID19 unemployment benefit scam he's being accused of (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - US TV hosts have given details of how one of the Senior Special Assistants to the Ogun state governor, Abidemi Rufai, was arrested for $350, 000 COVID19 unemployment scam.

 



 

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov Yaba Left Online:
US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov's aide, Abidemi Rufai allegedly pulled off the $350k COVID19 unemployment benefit scam he's being accused of (video)
US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov Gidi Feed:
US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov's aide, Abidemi Rufai allegedly pulled off the $350k COVID19 unemployment benefit scam he's being accused of cc @Gidi_Traffic
US Tv hosts gives details of how Ogun state Governor’s aide, Abidemi Rufai, pulled off the $350,000 COVID19 unemployment scam. Gist Reel:
US Tv hosts gives details of how Ogun state Governor’s aide, Abidemi Rufai, pulled off the $350,000 COVID19 unemployment scam.
US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov’s aide, Abidemi Rufai allegedly pulled off the $350k COVID19 unemployment benefit scam he’s being accused of (Video) Luci Post:
US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov’s aide, Abidemi Rufai allegedly pulled off the $350k COVID19 unemployment benefit scam he’s being accused of (Video)
US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov’s aide, Abidemi Rufai allegedly pulled off the $350k COVID19 unemployment benefit scam he’s being accused of (video) Naija Parrot:
US television hosts give details of how Ogun state gov’s aide, Abidemi Rufai allegedly pulled off the $350k COVID19 unemployment benefit scam he’s being accused of (video)


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 21 hours ago
3 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info