Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian woman Nkechinyere Nnaama,49, and her 16-year-old daughter Ifunanya, were allegedly murdered in a suspected botched rape attempt on March 30th, 2021

 

According to Facebook us

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt
Nigerian Woman and her 16-year-old Daughter allegedly Murdered by Male Flatmate after Botched Rape Attempt My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian Woman and her 16-year-old Daughter allegedly Murdered by Male Flatmate after Botched Rape Attempt
Nigerian woman and 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt Within Nigeria:
Nigerian woman and 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt Luci Post:
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt Naija Parrot:
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt
Heartbreaking! Nigerian Woman And Her 16-year-old Daughter Allegedly Killed By Male Flatmate After Failed R*pe Attempt Gist 36:
Heartbreaking! Nigerian Woman And Her 16-year-old Daughter Allegedly Killed By Male Flatmate After Failed R*pe Attempt
Heartbreaking! Nigerian Woman And Her 16-year-old Daughter Allegedly Killed By Male Flatmate After Failed R*pe Attempt Online Nigeria:
Heartbreaking! Nigerian Woman And Her 16-year-old Daughter Allegedly Killed By Male Flatmate After Failed R*pe Attempt
Heartbreaking! Nigerian Woman And Her 16-year-old Daughter Allegedly Killed By Male Flatmate After Failed R*pe Attempt Tori News:
Heartbreaking! Nigerian Woman And Her 16-year-old Daughter Allegedly Killed By Male Flatmate After Failed R*pe Attempt


   More Picks
1 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 NCC resolves 2,995 telecom consumer complaints in Q1 2021 - Tech Economy, 1 day ago
8 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
10 'I have been through a lot' - Singer, Timaya hints at some of his challenges - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info