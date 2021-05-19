Post News
News at a Glance
If UK had just one of the problems Nigeria is facing, we would be struggling ? British High Commissioner
Linda Ikeji Blog
- British High Commissioner to Nigeria,Catriona Laing has said that her country would have been struggling if they had only one of Nigeria's problems.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
2023: British envoy says elections will put Nigeria on global spotlight
Channels Television:
World’s Spotlight Will Be On Nigeria In 2023 – British High Commissioner
The Sun:
2023 elections: Nigeria will be in global spotlight - British High Commissioner
PUO Reports:
2023 Elections: Why Nigeria Will Be On Global Spotlight – British High Commissioner
The News:
2023 Election: Why Nigeria will be on global spotlight – British High Commissioner
The News Chronicle:
Nigeria Will be on Global Watch List in 2023 – British Envoy
The Nigeria Lawyer:
If UK Had Only One Of Nigeria's Problems, We Would Be Struggling - British High Commissioner
Oyo Gist:
"If UK Had Only One Of Nigeria's Problems, We Would Be Struggling" — British High Commissioner says
News Wire NGR:
'If the UK have one of the problems your country is having today, we will be struggling' - British High Commissioner to Nigeria
Benco News:
World’s Spotlight Will Be On Nigeria In 2023 – British High Commissioner
Yes International! Magazine:
2023 Elections: Why Nigeria Will Be On Global Spotlight-British High Commissioner
Effiezy:
If UK had only one of Nigeria’s problems, we would be struggling —British High Commissioner
Within Nigeria:
If UK had just one of the problems Nigeria is facing, we would be struggling — British High Commissioner
Osmek News:
If UK had just one of the problems Nigeria is facing, we would be struggling — British High Commissioner
Tori News:
If UK Had Just One Of The Problems Nigeria Is Facing, We Would Be Struggling — British High Commissioner Speaks
Core TV News:
World’s spotlight will be on Nigeria in 2023 – British High Commissioner
The Tide:
2023: Why Nigeria’ll Be On Global Spotlight, British Envoy Hints
More Picks
1
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
3
Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19 pandemic to push back into Nigeria ― Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
4
Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Timipre Sylva: Passage of PIB won't go beyond June -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
6
Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
NCC resolves 2,995 telecom consumer complaints in Q1 2021 -
Tech Economy,
1 day ago
8
Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Senate urges Nigerian govt to rescue Ondo community affected by ocean surge -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
10
'I have been through a lot' - Singer, Timaya hints at some of his challenges - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
23 hours ago
