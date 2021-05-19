Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari, Macron Pledge To Fight Insecurity Bedeviling Nigeria, Lake Chad Basin
News photo Channels Television  - President Muhammadu Buhari and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron have committed their two nations to work together to fight insecurity bedeviling the Lake Chad basin area and the entire stretch of the Sahel region.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

