Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Security Operatives Arrest Armed Thugs Allegedly Sponsored By El-Rufai To Disrupt NLC Protest In Kaduna
Affairs TV
- Armed thugs allegedly sponsored by Governor Nasir El-Rufai to disrupt the peaceful protest embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna state have been arrested.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Security Operatives Arrest Armed Thugs Allegedly Sponsored By @elrufai To Disrupt @NLCHeadquarters Protest In Kaduna
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Armed Thugs Allegedly Sponsored By Governor El-Rufai To Disrupt NLC Protest Arrested In Kaduna
Gist 36:
Armed Thugs Allegedly Sponsored By Governor El-Rufai To Disrupt NLC Protest Arrested In Kaduna (Photo)
Salone:
UPDATE – Panic As Armed Thugs Disrupt NLC Protest In Kaduna, Wabba Accuses El-Rufai
NPO Reports:
Police Arrest Armed Thugs Allegedly Sponsored by Govt to Disrupt Kaduna NLC Protests • As Face-Off Enters Day 3
Tori News:
Armed Thugs Allegedly Sponsored By Governor El-Rufai To Disrupt NLC Protest Arrested In Kaduna (Photo)
More Picks
1
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
9
Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi -
The Will,
5 hours ago
