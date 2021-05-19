Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA operatives intercept 4.9million tramadol capsules
News photo The Guardian  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a container bearing 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilogrammes at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA intercepts The Cable:
NDLEA intercepts '4.9m' capsules of tramadol in Rivers
NDLEA intercepts 4.9 million capsules of tramadol Premium Times:
NDLEA intercepts 4.9 million capsules of tramadol
NDLEA intercepts 4.9m capsules of tramadol in Rivers Ripples Nigeria:
NDLEA intercepts 4.9m capsules of tramadol in Rivers
NDLEA Seizes 4.9m Capsules Of Tramadol In Port Harcourt News Break:
NDLEA Seizes 4.9m Capsules Of Tramadol In Port Harcourt
NDLEA intercepts 4.9m Tramadol capsules in Port Harcourt PM News:
NDLEA intercepts 4.9m Tramadol capsules in Port Harcourt
NDLEA intercepts ‘4.9m’ capsules of tramadol in Rivers Within Nigeria:
NDLEA intercepts ‘4.9m’ capsules of tramadol in Rivers


   More Picks
1 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 8 hours ago
9 Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop for the second time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi - The Will, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info