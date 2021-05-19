Post News
News at a Glance
Alleged fraud: Movie producer and 19 others arrested for in Calabar (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Emmanuel Eneji, a 23-year-old movie producer, and nineteen others have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, for alleged
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Internet fraud: EFCC arrests movie producer, 19 others in Cross River
The Cable:
EFCC arrests movie producer for 'internet fraud' in Calabar
Sahara Reporters:
.@officialEFCC Arrests Movie Producer, 19 Other Suspected Internet Fraudsters
The Nation:
EFCC arrests movie producer for alleged internet fraud in Calabar
The Info NG:
Movie producer, Emmanuel Eneji and 19 others charged by EFCC for cybercrime
The Street Journal:
EFCC arrests movie producer, army deserter, 52 others for fraud
NigeriaFilms.com:
Alleged Fraud: EFCC Arrest Nigeria Movie Producer (Photos)
Prompt News:
Movie Producer, 19 Others Arrested for Alleged Internet Fraud
Global Village Extra:
EFCC Arrests Movie Producer, 19 Others Over Fraud In Calabar
NPO Reports:
Movie Producer, 19 Others Arrested for Alleged Internet Fraud in Calabar
Within Nigeria:
Alleged fraud: EFCC arrest movie producer, 19 others in Calabar (photos)
More Picks
1
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
3
Singer Jason Derulo welcomes his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes, a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound -
Not Just OK,
13 hours ago
8
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
9
"Mummy you're an ashawo. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
