Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Return Ibori loot or invest it in Delta State, Okowa tells FG
The Guardian  - Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has appealed to the Federal Government to return the £4.2 million recovered from former governor James Ibori or invest it in specified projects in the state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Return Ibori’s loot to Delta or invest in projects,’ Okowa tells Nigerian govt Ripples Nigeria:
Return Ibori’s loot to Delta or invest in projects,’ Okowa tells Nigerian govt
Ibori Loot: “Delta State Not Included In FG’s Plan” – Malami Biz Watch Nigeria:
Ibori Loot: “Delta State Not Included In FG’s Plan” – Malami
Return Ibori Loot Or Invest It In Delta State, Okowa Tells FG The Street Journal:
Return Ibori Loot Or Invest It In Delta State, Okowa Tells FG
Give Us Ibori Loot, We Need It For Developmental Projects, Okowa Tells FG News Break:
Give Us Ibori Loot, We Need It For Developmental Projects, Okowa Tells FG
VIDEO: FG speaks on possibility of sharing £4.2m Ibori loot with Delta State The News Guru:
VIDEO: FG speaks on possibility of sharing £4.2m Ibori loot with Delta State
Return Ibori’s loot to Delta or invest in projects,’ Okowa tells Nigerian govt Nigeria Breaking News:
Return Ibori’s loot to Delta or invest in projects,’ Okowa tells Nigerian govt


   More Picks
1 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 21 hours ago
2 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
5 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike - Mandy News, 12 hours ago
7 Buhari’s former in-law speaks: ICPC declared me wanted without inviting me - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
8 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Woman celebrates living with HIV for 22 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Lagos set to replace burnt Igbosere High Court with digitalized Courts - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info