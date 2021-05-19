Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo Poll: APC Drags Makinde, OYSIEC To Court, Says Governor Wasting Scarce Resources
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LG Polls: Oyo APC drags Makinde, OYSIEC to court The Nation:
LG Polls: Oyo APC drags Makinde, OYSIEC to court
LG Polls: Oyo APC drags Makinde, OYSIEC to court Vanguard News:
LG Polls: Oyo APC drags Makinde, OYSIEC to court
APC Drags Makinde, OYSIEC To Court Over LG Poll Leadership:
APC Drags Makinde, OYSIEC To Court Over LG Poll
LG Poll: Oyo APC drags Makinde, OYSIEC to court The News:
LG Poll: Oyo APC drags Makinde, OYSIEC to court
LG Polls: Oyo APC Drags Makinde, OYSIEC To Court The Street Journal:
LG Polls: Oyo APC Drags Makinde, OYSIEC To Court
LG Polls: Oyo APC drags governor, OYSIEC to court — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
LG Polls: Oyo APC drags governor, OYSIEC to court — NEWSVERGE
LG Polls: Oyo APC drags governor, OYSIEC to court News Diary Online:
LG Polls: Oyo APC drags governor, OYSIEC to court


   More Picks
1 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
9 Buhari Assures Investors Of Stable Fiscal Policies, Urges More Training, Employment Of Youths - PUO Reports, 19 hours ago
10 Lagos set to replace burnt Igbosere High Court with digitalized Courts - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info