News at a Glance
Deontay Wilder demands $20m to allow Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight happen
Daily Post
- Tyson Fury has claimed that Deontay Wilder wants $20 million to step aside to allow him fight Anthony Joshua. A US Court this week, ruled that Fury must
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
Deontay Wilder demands $20m to allow Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Tyson Fury: ‘Deontay Wilder Requesting $20m To Let Anthony Joshua Fight Happen’
See Naija:
Deontay Wilder demands $20m to allow Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight happen
Studio CB55:
Update: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be forced into paying Deontay Wilder £5.65m to step-aside - Studio CB
The New Diplomat:
Anthony Joshua: My Next Plan If Fight With Fury Fails
Kemi Filani Blog:
Deontay Wilder wants $20m to allow Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight happen - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
7 hours ago
2
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound -
Not Just OK,
12 hours ago
7
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
8
"Mummy you're an ashawo. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi -
The Will,
7 hours ago
10
Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
