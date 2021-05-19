Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Deontay Wilder demands $20m to allow Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight happen
Daily Post  - Tyson Fury has claimed that Deontay Wilder wants $20 million to step aside to allow him fight Anthony Joshua. A US Court this week, ruled that Fury must

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deontay Wilder demands $20m to allow Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight Oyo Gist:
Deontay Wilder demands $20m to allow Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight
Tyson Fury: ‘Deontay Wilder Requesting $20m To Let Anthony Joshua Fight Happen’ KOKO TV Nigeria:
Tyson Fury: ‘Deontay Wilder Requesting $20m To Let Anthony Joshua Fight Happen’
Deontay Wilder demands $20m to allow Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight happen See Naija:
Deontay Wilder demands $20m to allow Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight happen
Update: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be forced into paying Deontay Wilder £5.65m to step-aside - Studio CB Studio CB55:
Update: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be forced into paying Deontay Wilder £5.65m to step-aside - Studio CB
Anthony Joshua: My Next Plan If Fight With Fury Fails The New Diplomat:
Anthony Joshua: My Next Plan If Fight With Fury Fails
Deontay Wilder wants $20m to allow Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight happen - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Deontay Wilder wants $20m to allow Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight happen - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound - Not Just OK, 12 hours ago
7 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 9 hours ago
8 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi - The Will, 7 hours ago
10 Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info