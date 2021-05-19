Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman celebrates living with HIV for 22 years
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A beautiful South African woman has taken to Twitter to celebrate her life after testing positive for HIV 22 years ago.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman who was a victim of R*pe, celebrates living with HIV for 22 years Yaba Left Online:
Woman who was a victim of R*pe, celebrates living with HIV for 22 years
South African woman celebrates living with HIV for 22 years Lailas News:
South African woman celebrates living with HIV for 22 years
Woman who was a victim of R*pe, celebrates living with HIV for 22 years Naija Parrot:
Woman who was a victim of R*pe, celebrates living with HIV for 22 years
Woman who was a Victim of Rape celebrates living with HIV for 22 years Luci Post:
Woman who was a Victim of Rape celebrates living with HIV for 22 years
"I was a laughing stock in my hood" - Lady celebrates living with HIV for 22 years after been infected in the most brutal manner Gist Reel:
"I was a laughing stock in my hood" - Lady celebrates living with HIV for 22 years after been infected in the most brutal manner
S. African woman who contracted HIV after being r*ped, celebrates 22 years of living with the virus. Instablog 9ja:
S. African woman who contracted HIV after being r*ped, celebrates 22 years of living with the virus.
Woman Celebrates Living With HIV For 22 years Tori News:
Woman Celebrates Living With HIV For 22 years


   More Picks
1 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
3 Singer Jason Derulo welcomes his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
8 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 11 hours ago
9 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info