Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reinstate sacked workers now, PDP advises El-Rufai
News photo Vanguard News  - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, urged Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to immediately and unconditionally...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reinstate sacked workers, PDP tells El-rufai The Punch:
Reinstate sacked workers, PDP tells El-rufai
Reinstate Sacked Workers - PDP Tells El-Rufai | Politics | News | herald.ng The Herald:
Reinstate Sacked Workers - PDP Tells El-Rufai | Politics | News | herald.ng
Reinstate Sacked Workers, PDP Tells El-rufai Information Nigeria:
Reinstate Sacked Workers, PDP Tells El-rufai
Reinstate Sacked Workers Now, PDP Advises El-Rufai The Street Journal:
Reinstate Sacked Workers Now, PDP Advises El-Rufai
Reinstate fired workers, PDP tells Governor El-Rufai Top Naija:
Reinstate fired workers, PDP tells Governor El-Rufai


   More Picks
1 El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound - Not Just OK, 12 hours ago
7 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 9 hours ago
8 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Suspected Arsonists Again Raze Down INEC Offices In Ebonyi - The Will, 7 hours ago
10 Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info