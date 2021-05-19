Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Senate Proposes 15 Years Imprisonment For Anyone Who Pays Ransom To Kidnappers
The Street Journal
- The Streetjournal Magazine is an online investigating media house that specializes on systematic, serious crimes, political corruption or corporate wrongdoing.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Senate proposes 15 years imprisonment for anyone who pays ransom to kidnappers
The Nation:
Kidnapping: Senate proposes 15 years jail term for ransom payers
Daily Nigerian:
Senate proposes 15-year imprisonment for any Nigerian who pays ransom to kidnappers
Pulse Nigeria:
Bill imprisons Nigerians for paying ransom to kidnappers
Within Nigeria:
Senate proposes 15yrs imprisonment for anyone who pays ransom to kidnappers
Republican Nigeria:
Senate seeks 15yrs imprisonment for anyone who pays ransom to kidnappers
Tori News:
Senate Proposes 15-year Jail Term For Nigerians Paying Ransom To Kidnappers
More Picks
1
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
4 hours ago
3
Exclusive- NPFL Players To Prosecute Super Eagles July Friendly Game Against Mexico In Los Angeles -
Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
4
Emir of Kano, passengers escape death as Kano-Abuja Max Air engine fails -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties -
The Cable,
1 day ago
6
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Oyo: Reps probe alleged killing of 5 Iseyin LGA's indigenes by Customs officers -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
8
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...