“Be careful out there, fam” – Davido cries out over rampant kidnapping in Lekki, Lagos
Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has raised awareness over the high rate of kidnapping in the Lekki area of Lagos State. In a post he shared on his Instagram story, Davido revealed that kidnappers are on the prowl in Lekki ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

