News at a Glance
IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone
Nigerian Tribune
- The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday launched a new special security action plan, code-named “OPERATION RP” in the
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
IGP inaugurates operation restore peace in South-South
The Cable:
IGP extends ‘Operation Restore Peace’ to south-south
Leadership:
Insecurity: IGP Launches 'Operation Restore Peace' In South-South
AIT:
IGP launches South-South regional security campaign, Operation Restore Peace against police killers
Signal:
Insecurity: IGP Launches ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in South-South
News Wire NGR:
Acting Inspector General of @PoliceNG, Usman Alkali Baba, launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in the South-South region.
The Eagle Online:
IGP moves to reorder security in South South, launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port Harcourt
The News:
Security in the South-South, IGP launches “Operation Restore Peace” in Port Harcourt
More Picks
1
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
Macron to Buhari: France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
3
Singer Jason Derulo welcomes his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes, a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound -
Not Just OK,
13 hours ago
8
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
9
"Mummy you're an ashawo. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
