Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Every part of Nigeria will soon experience peace - Defence Minister
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi. [Nigerian Army]

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria will enjoy peace, says defence minister The Cable:
Nigeria will enjoy peace, says defence minister
Every part of Nigeria will soon experience peace — Magashi Vanguard News:
Every part of Nigeria will soon experience peace — Magashi
Every Part Of Nigeria Will Soon Experience Peace — Magashi The Street Journal:
Every Part Of Nigeria Will Soon Experience Peace — Magashi
Every part of Nigeria will soon experience peace — Magashi Prompt News:
Every part of Nigeria will soon experience peace — Magashi
“There’ll Be Peace In Nigeria Soon,” Defence Minister, Magashi Affirms Online Nigeria:
“There’ll Be Peace In Nigeria Soon,” Defence Minister, Magashi Affirms
Defence minister: Nigeria will enjoy peace again Within Nigeria:
Defence minister: Nigeria will enjoy peace again


   More Picks
1 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 21 hours ago
2 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
5 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike - Mandy News, 12 hours ago
7 Buhari’s former in-law speaks: ICPC declared me wanted without inviting me - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
8 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Woman celebrates living with HIV for 22 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Lagos set to replace burnt Igbosere High Court with digitalized Courts - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info