Minister of labour wades into NLC, Kaduna State government crisis
Daily Post  - Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has waded into the crisis between the Kaduna State government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC. The Minister has invited the two parties in the dispute to an emergency meeting.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

