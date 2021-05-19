Post News
Operation Restore Peace: Police deploy 4 mobile units to Ebonyi
The Guardian
- The Nigerian Police Force has deployed four mobile units to Ebonyi as part of its recently launched ‘operation restore peace’ security in the South East zone.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Operation Restore Peace: Police deploy 4 mobile units to Ebonyi
The Street Journal:
Operation Restore Peace: Police Deploy 4 Mobile Units To Ebonyi
Prompt News:
Operation Restore Peace: Police deploy 4 mobile units to Ebonyi
Pulse Nigeria:
Operation Restore Peace: Police deploy 4 mobile units to Ebonyi
Anaedo Online:
Operation Restore Peace: Four Mobile Police Units Deployed To Ebonyi
More Picks
1
El-Rufai lacks power to declare NLC president Wabba wanted - Falana declares -
Legit,
14 hours ago
2
Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
Singer Jason Derulo welcomes his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes, a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
7
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound -
Not Just OK,
18 hours ago
9
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
10
NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike -
Mandy News,
6 hours ago
